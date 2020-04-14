Hello from Suburban Philly

Good morning all. Tom M. from right outside of Philly. I've currently own two fox bodies: '93 Triple White LX Convertible: 74,000 mile 5 Speed car, I'm the third owner, it's currently at Our Dream Auto getting some restoration work done to the underside, getting 3.55's, suspension and 5 lug Cobra brakes. My other car is a '92 Saleen Clone convertible. 347, 5 Speed, 4.10's, suspension, 5 lug swap etc. It's a fun car but the fit & finish of the aftermarket Saleen body kit is picky. Bought the car to hold me over until my white one is done but I may dive into this one a bit too and straighten it out a bit. Not sure if I'll keep this one or sell it once the white car is done.



Previous cars are: another '93 Triple White 5 Speed back in '96, a '94 Green SN95 GT in '97, a '93 LX Hatch in '98 and a '95 black SN 95 back in '01. All 5 speed cars with moderate mods.



Looking forward to being an active member of the forum.