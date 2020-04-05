Hello from Sweden

Orchid70

New Member
Apr 5, 2020
3
0
1
49
Sweden - Sjöbo
We do not own a Mustang - we dont even own a Ford.... me and my hubby.
But we do get all kinds of cars on our courtyard =) And peole ask me a lot of questions - things I do know - sometimes I do not - and if I dont, I ask others who do!
Know I have a question about a V6 from 1998. But that question will be asked in a proper place.
Hi to all!!!!
 

kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
10 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
689
322
83
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Hello there. Glad to have you as a member. We will be glad to help in answering anything you need that we can. We have a knowledge base here that begins with us messing it up then fixing it after we see how er went wrong. Well, that is mostly in my case.
 
