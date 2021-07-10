Hello from Sweet Home Alabama

Hi everyone, new to the forum.

Just sold my 2021 C8 convertible for a nice profit and decided to replace it with a 2021 Mustang Mach 1 in Fighter Jet Gray to be delivered next week.

Technically, this is my 4th Mustang but first V8.

I learned to drive on a 66 Mustang my parents let me drive in HS until the clutch died. They sold it and then bought a 73 Mustang II for me to drive. Real downgrade there.

I bought a red 94 Mustang V6 when the new body style came out and then traded it in on an Explorer after the wife and I racked up 3 tickets in six months.

I'm looking forward to finding out the good, bad, and ugly of the modern Mustang here.

