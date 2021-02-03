Hello from Texas

C

cwo25

Member
Feb 3, 2021
4
4
13
29
Keller, Texas
Hi everyone. new to the forum.
bought my first mustang about a year ago as a project car.
Car was originally a 35th anniversary edition GT.
trans and rear end are from 01 cobra.
bumpers, spoiler, side skirts, fenders, and mirrors from an 03 cobra. With an aftermarket cobra R hood.
plan is to do an engine swap to it one day.
 

Attachments

  • 20210131_124256.jpg
    20210131_124256.jpg
    793.9 KB · Views: 3
  • 20210131_124311.jpg
    20210131_124311.jpg
    823.7 KB · Views: 4
  • Like
Reactions: Adizzle843, Junkyard 03GT and General karthief

Top Bottom