Hello from Texas

cwo25
Member
-
- Feb 3, 2021
-
- 4
-
- 4
-
- 13
-
- 29
Hi everyone. new to the forum.
bought my first mustang about a year ago as a project car.
Car was originally a 35th anniversary edition GT.
trans and rear end are from 01 cobra.
bumpers, spoiler, side skirts, fenders, and mirrors from an 03 cobra. With an aftermarket cobra R hood.
plan is to do an engine swap to it one day.
bought my first mustang about a year ago as a project car.
Car was originally a 35th anniversary edition GT.
trans and rear end are from 01 cobra.
bumpers, spoiler, side skirts, fenders, and mirrors from an 03 cobra. With an aftermarket cobra R hood.
plan is to do an engine swap to it one day.