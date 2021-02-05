Hello from Texas

Hello All. Im finally back in the Mustang game. Its been a while sold my last and only one in 1999 when my wife got pregnant with our first child. Im finally at a place in life where I can take my time and really enjoy working on a car again. Now I am the proud owner of this 89 GT. Currently I have the dash out and soldering all the bad butt connectors , twist connectors, and twist two wires together wrapped in tape connectors. Found my way here looking for electrical diagrams.