Hello from the edge of the Louisiana swamp

I'm putting together a Dynacorn '67 Fastback. It's powered by a Dart block 363, using 11R Trick Flow heads and a QF 750 carb. The long block was built by fordstrokers.com. Power is transmitted through a TREMEC T56 Magnum to a fabricated full floater 9" with a 3.7 Eaton Truetrac diff. Suspension is Bilstein coilovers and Street or Track Suspension and brakes.This is what I started with:this is where I'm at now:I should have been through with this, but health issues has forced a slowdown to my shop time.