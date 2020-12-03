Hello From Toronto, Ontario, Canada!

Hey guys,
So I decided to buy an SN95 because it was a deal I don't think I could pass up. I've always loved them and wanted one! I hope to take delivery of it in the next few days once I have the Safety done and plates.

Looking forward to connecting with everyone :)

Here are some deets on what I am looking at cruising this coming spring. It's a 2004 Pearl white convertible with only 122,000 KM's on it. Has 2 sets of tires and literally no rust, dents, rips in the leather, etc!

I'm probably swapping the engine but TBD.

Cheers!
 

