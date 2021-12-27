Hello from Turkey

Hello, I live in Istanbul-Turkey and i have a '95 Mustang Gt for 5 years. i want to modify my car for track days.
I have just Qa1 front coilover set but my plan; 347 stroker, front and rear coilover, full subframe connetcor and 4 or 6 pot brake kit.
I'm here because, i need info about 347stroker. I'm reading too much topic
Some picture in track days.
