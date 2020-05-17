Hello im new, i need some advice

R

Ravi

New Member
May 16, 2020
1
0
0
59
Henderson Kentucky
I own a 89 4cyl. 2.3 lite. Im not a mechanic, i like my car, but it dies on me often when i put the automatic transmission in gear. I dont work on cars much but my mechanic tuned it up and adjusted the timing belt a little. Does anyone have any suggestions. It died on me twice in heavy traffic. Its unsafe. Even though it dies alot, it starts back up every time and eventually gets me back home. I have put alot of money into maintanence of the car, and repairs, and upgrades. I have no intentions of restoring it. I just want to fix the problem of it dying and it will be a nice car to drive. Suggestions?
 

