Hello, New here.

Hey everyone, my name is Rob.its been a while sense i have been on any kind of forum, but this looks like a good place to start up again.I live in west palm beach FLi have worked in the racing and performance industry for the bast 12 years or so...not as much in the past couple of years.My Mustang is a 96 gt. bought it just before mustang week 2011 (didnt drive it up there). it was all pretty much stock except for flowmasters...now days its got a built teksid 4.6. (long list of parts lol) stock t45 trans, the rear has 31 spline axles and a eton trutrac, the suspension is all UPR, tubular k member and control arms, coil over kit of the front. the rear has adjustable upper and lowers with solid bushings (housing side). its running convertible rear springs to clear the slicks i was running. brakes are cobra fronts and breaded lines all around.its not much to look at but i enjoy it. it was build with drag racing in mind but i cant seem to not want to drift it every chance i get lol.anyways thanks for having me, if you have any questions about the car just ask.