Hello new Mustang owner here

Am a new owner for a 2003 Mustang cobra it has a modular engine with a supercharger and a cold air intake that extends into the passenger side fender. I am here to educate myself on this engine. I am trying to locate a shop manual online if it is available.
My current major issue is with the cooling system the radiator and what looks like an oil cooling system that is built into the radiator may have failed.
