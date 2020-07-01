Hello new Mustang owner here

S

Sabrea03cobra

New Member
Jul 1, 2020
1
0
1
45
Tampa
Am a new owner for a 2003 Mustang cobra it has a modular engine with a supercharger and a cold air intake that extends into the passenger side fender. I am here to educate myself on this engine. I am trying to locate a shop manual online if it is available.
My current major issue is with the cooling system the radiator and what looks like an oil cooling system that is built into the radiator may have failed.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
MustangHunter5.0 Hello, another mustang owner here.. The Welcome Wagon 2
N Hello From Los Angeles And A 65 Classic Owner 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Vic's 65 mustang Hello All! 1965 Mustang Owner In The House. The Welcome Wagon 3
D Hello! My Fellow Mustang Owners! G35 Coupe? The Welcome Wagon 2
A Hello Everybody And Yes I Am New To This Forum And New First Time Owner Of A Ford Mustang The Welcome Wagon 1
B Hello everyone new to mustang forums The Welcome Wagon 3
F Hello! 1985 Mustang GT Build The Welcome Wagon 2
Harveyj1965 Hello my name is Harvey my question today is under the hood fuse box I have a 2003 mustang GT edition centennial convertible under the hood fuse bo 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Hello Guy's and Gals New to the Forum The Welcome Wagon 1
S Hello from SA The Welcome Wagon 1
C Hello from Texas. I am an old Street Rod builder who got serious about Mustangs years ago. The Welcome Wagon 5
S Bye bye Camaro, Hello Mustang! The Welcome Wagon 2
O Hello fellow Mustang Lovers! The Welcome Wagon 1
A Hello fellow mustang fanatics The Welcome Wagon 2
Richard Kelch Hello Everyone Name Rich And I'm A Mustang A Holic On My 5 Mustang Lol Thank You For The Welcome . The Welcome Wagon 17
DrakeRobinson68 Hello From Ca With A '68 In Progress 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
S Hello From Wa 1965 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
G Hello Fellow Mustang Enthusiasts. The Welcome Wagon 1
D Hello Fellow Mustang Lovers The Welcome Wagon 5
Jlowemusic Hello Everybody The Welcome Wagon 1
Midnight Angel Hello From Ohio The Welcome Wagon 4
The Chicagoan Hello, New To The Page, Just Bought My First Mustang! The Welcome Wagon 7
W Hello Stang Lovers, Im New The Welcome Wagon 5
RubyRedStang Say Hello To My New Mustang 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
bwil Hello Everyone, Thinking Of Selling My 1968 Ford Mustang Gt/cs 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
I Hello And Looking For Manual Transmission Options For 2001 Mustang Gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Bobby E New To Furom! Hello! The Welcome Wagon 6
I Hello Fellow Mustang Lovers! The Welcome Wagon 3
N Hello, Fellow Mustang Lover From Nm The Welcome Wagon 1
rollinginmy5.0 Hello From Georgia! New To Site / First Time Mustang Owner.be Gentle! The Welcome Wagon 6
Program Hello, Mustang World! The Welcome Wagon 1
tmiller974 Hello Mustang-heads The Welcome Wagon 6
K Hello All, Back in the Mustang after 10 yrs!!! The Welcome Wagon 4
0 hello mustang people The Welcome Wagon 4
O Hello, New To the Mustang World The Welcome Wagon 0
S Hello fellow mustangers!!! The Welcome Wagon 1
6 hello mustang enthusiasts The Welcome Wagon 1
S Hello another Mustang lover here The Welcome Wagon 1
L just saying hello to the mustang world The Welcome Wagon 1
D Hello everyone!!!! First Mustang Forum for me!! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 33
I Hello my Mustang Gt friends; please help me 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 30
CarrollShelby Hello Mustang Fans... SVT Tech Forum 27
M Hello Mustang Folks! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 18
S Just a small intro..Hello all The Welcome Wagon 0
B Hello The Welcome Wagon 2
B.D. Magoo Hello all you beautiful people! :) new to the site so gotta say hi. The Welcome Wagon 2
R Hello The Welcome Wagon 0
F hello new person here. with a question The Welcome Wagon 4
R Hello im new, i need some advice 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
A Hello The Welcome Wagon 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom