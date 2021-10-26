hello to all,dang stangs got me stumped....can anyone help?

hey guys and gals just bought daughter first car..really nice(i thought)4.0 2005 ford mustang.

two days after purchase,it started trans issues.at cruising speed it will suddenly downshift into 1 or 2nd gear.once you slow down it will shift normal.when it begins to mess up the car bucks and shudders....has anyone ever heard of this problem or any suggestions?really need some help on this one....thanks.