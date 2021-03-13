HELLO! Working to build an AWD FOX Capri

Hey EveryoneI was SUPER INSPIRED by the 1980 FOX AWD thread in this forum. I am a lifelong mustang owner. (First car was a black/ red 1983 Mustang GT T top, manual, 5.0L, bored .030 over, decked head, roller cam, MSD Ignition (6250rpm), full header, flow master, 8.8” ).I am in the planning stages of a project car I’d “like” to build. An AWD, manual, 5.0L twin turbo wide body - with IFS, IRS and wide track - wide body. I’d like to also use a fully connected subframe and a fully stitched leather interior. I’d like to make it as if there was an IMSA GTP Capri. Looking forward to see the AWD fox project drive !