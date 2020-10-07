Hello Y’all 2002 Mustang owner

Just signed up looking for help with my 2002 Mustang V6. Original owner, mostly daily driven it in the fall and winter. Have a 1970 that I drive other times. When I’m not driving m6 1965 El Camino. Working on swapping in a V8 into my 1979 Zephyr.

Take the key out of the ignition on my 2002 Mustang and the dash is still lit up. Speedometer goes to dashed lines. Battery drains down overnight if not a couple of days ?
 

