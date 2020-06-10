HELP 66 Mustang Backup light wiring under the dash.

Im finishing up a buddy's wiring in my 66 and the last set of wires I cant seem to finish is the back up light wires under the dash.
I have 3 black with a red stripe wires.
2 are coming from the back up light switch from the trans through the fire wall and the other is coming from the rear through the drivers side kick panel.
How do the 3 wires get connected???????
 

