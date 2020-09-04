Hey im new to the forum i seen a lot of helpful questions and answers here so i figure id give this a try hopefully you guys can help me find something i over looked
I rebuilt the motor on my sn95 everything on the car worked before the the rebuild
and now it will just crank over Im not getting fuel or spark
iv cleaned all the grounds that i can see and added a bunch from other forums iv seen on here
but still nothing the only things i didn't put back are the smog pump and the AC
everything else on the car works its just not starting
What should i look for im stuck now ?
I rebuilt the motor on my sn95 everything on the car worked before the the rebuild
and now it will just crank over Im not getting fuel or spark
iv cleaned all the grounds that i can see and added a bunch from other forums iv seen on here
but still nothing the only things i didn't put back are the smog pump and the AC
everything else on the car works its just not starting
What should i look for im stuck now ?