Hey im new to the forum i seen a lot of helpful questions and answers here so i figure id give this a try hopefully you guys can help me find something i over looked



I rebuilt the motor on my sn95 everything on the car worked before the the rebuild

and now it will just crank over Im not getting fuel or spark

iv cleaned all the grounds that i can see and added a bunch from other forums iv seen on here

but still nothing the only things i didn't put back are the smog pump and the AC

everything else on the car works its just not starting



What should i look for im stuck now ?