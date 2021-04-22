Help adjusting auto/overdrive RV cable.

M

Mikesbaron

New Member
Jun 1, 2019
Need to figure out how to adjust the tension on this thing, I need more slack as I purchased a new bracket for mounting it (the old setup had the cable hose clamped in place, not an actual holding bracket.) Can someone give me a quick tutorial? I don't want to snap a tab or break something plastic that I can't fix. If I try to install the cable as-is, the end of it won't reach the mounting arm on the carb linkage. I need about 1/2 more play to get it to reach.

Also, the angle of the cable between the bracket (mounted onto back stud of the carb/intake) is a little tight between the firewall and the bracket. Will that pose any issues?


photo_2021-04-13_16-31-05.jpg
photo_2021-03-10_18-18-27.jpg
 

