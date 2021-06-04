Hey everyone, I know questions like this have been asked and answered a million times, but I’ve read tons of threads/posts I’m still kind of lost and looking for some help/advice



I have an 1982 4cyl I’m looking to do a 351w swap with a 144cfm blower (never done anything like this before) and I’m trying to figure out how to proceed with the rear end. I know I want an 8.8 from an 86-93, or a 94/95gt, and that I will want to do the 5 lug/disc brake conversion sooner rather than later. It seems that no matter what I will have to buy each piece individually because I can’t find exactly what I’m looking for already for sale. That being an 8.8 rear (housing only most likely because that’s all I can seem to find), Fox length 31 spline 5 lug axles, 31 spline carrier with an lsd and 3.55 gears



Now this is where I’m getting hung up, since I will have to buy all the pieces and I want to stick with the fox length axles, does it even matter which 8.8 I buy? Whether it’s a 94/95gt or the 86-93? Or would I be better off holding out to find a complete 8.8 from either of those choices? Also on LMR, it has drum brake axles and disc brake axles, what’s supposed to be the difference?







Thanks in advance!