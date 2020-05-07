Hey guys need a little help,

I have a 2006 that’s seen better days but is still kicking. I had to leave it at school for 2 months for the coronavirus but I got back and now my key won’t turn over the ignition. Had a tough time unlocking it but I sprayed some WD40 on the door lock and it loosened up but my ignition won’t budge at all. Looking for suggestions if it’s my key or something I’m the steering column, and the wheels are not locked, please help.

Thanks!