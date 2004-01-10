HELP! bleeding brakes, accidentally let master cylinder run DRY! Now what?!?

Okay, well, here's what (in my infinitely finite wisdom) I decided to do...After bleeding the master cylinder by pressing/releasing the brake while opening and closing the bleeder valve, I noticed that the pedal seemed to firm up a bit. Not 100% firm, but better than it was before... So, I then tried to bleed the brakes using the vacuum pump, and it was steady bubbles... Since I had already bleed the system at the master cylinder, I decided to try a standard gravity bleed again just for kicks.Much to my (and my helps) surprise, it spat out bubbles for a few whacks on the brake pedal, and then went to 100% bubble free fluid out of the bleeder valve. I repeated this on all four calipers, and decided that I might as well go for a spin around the block.Doh!So after a few near-death experiences, it became immediately apparent that the brakes WERE NOT working correctly. The brakes did stop me, but only after a VERY long slow-down process, which felt almost like brake fade.. ?So anyways here I sit, stranded at my mothers house where I was doing the install.Anyone have any ideas? So far everyone I spoke to told me to "take it to a dealer". Is there anything else I should try on my own first? I'm pretty broke, so saving money would be a good thing at this point.Thanks!-g