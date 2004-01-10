HELP! bleeding brakes, accidentally let master cylinder run DRY! Now what?!?

gary_g

gary_g

Founding Member
Aug 1, 2002
197
0
16
41
AZ
Okay, I was installing a cobra brake conversion, and when I was bleeding the brake system, I accidentally let the master cylinder run dry. Now the brake pedal requires little to no pressure to press it down. I tested the brakes by rotating the front and rear wheels and then pressing the brake pedal and it did stop the wheel from spinning, but I'm pretty sure that it wont stop me if I'm driving down the road.

The Haynes manual I have says that if this happens, you need a "very expensive tool" to bleed the brake system, and leaves it at that.

Does anyone know what I can do? Other than towing it somewhere?

Thanks,

-g
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Snarf

Snarf

New Member
Dec 24, 2003
237
1
0
40
Lexington, KY
The 'very expensive tool' is an automotive brake bleeder, approx 60 bucks. Its not the end of the world just a tiem consuming thing to fix. No way around this, and I would reccomend you doing it yourself. Its real easy, and a ford shop will no doubt screw ya over to do it.
 
gary_g

gary_g

Founding Member
Aug 1, 2002
197
0
16
41
AZ
I hate to ask a stupid question, but what does an automotive brake bleeder do differently than bleeding the brakes manually with a cup and a rubber hose? I was actually finishing up bleeding the brakes manually when I let the cylinder run dry. After refilling the master cylinder I tried re-bleeding all of the brakes, but the brake pedal is still soft.

The automotive brake bleeder will fix that?

Thanks!

-g
 
gary_g

gary_g

Founding Member
Aug 1, 2002
197
0
16
41
AZ
gary_g said:
I hate to ask a stupid question, but what does an automotive brake bleeder do differently than bleeding the brakes manually with a cup and a rubber hose? I was actually finishing up bleeding the brakes manually when I let the cylinder run dry. After refilling the master cylinder I tried re-bleeding all of the brakes, but the brake pedal is still soft.

The automotive brake bleeder will fix that?

Thanks!

-g
Click to expand...
Also, is this what I need?

http://www.automotive-brake-tools.com/automobile-brake-bleeder.htm
 
B

bdcardinal

tree hugger
Jun 10, 2003
3,612
15
69
36
santa barbara, CA
you probably have to bleed the master cylinder. get someone to help you with it and bleed the lines as you would bleeding at the wheels. you will probably have to go ahead and bleed the brakes again, just make sure to keep the cylinder topped up.
 
Snarf

Snarf

New Member
Dec 24, 2003
237
1
0
40
Lexington, KY
The differnce betewwen using the vacuum pump [auto bleeder] and doing it manually [hose and bottle] is gravity.

Doign it manually is also called gravity fed bleeding. it will get some of the smaller air bubbles and stuff. It works just fine if your line systems is like 99% purged of air.

You'll need more pressure to force all of the hard-to-reach bubbles out. There are high spots in the stock brake routing that can trap air, and you'll need significantly more oomph than what just gravity bleeding can give you.

Also, this Mityvac system [ http://www.automotive-brake-tools.com/automobile-brake-bleeder.htm ] is the exact bleeder I have in my garage right now. Works like a charm! Hope this helps man.
 
gary_g

gary_g

Founding Member
Aug 1, 2002
197
0
16
41
AZ
Okay, I'm totally lost.

I bought the Mityvac Automotive Vacuum system, and I'm still having trouble.

When I try to vacuum bleed the brakes at the calipers, it's just non-stop bubbles. In the manual for the Mityvac system, it says to first bleed the master cylinder before bleeding the brakes themself. I checked in the Haynes manual, and it says in order to bleed the master cylinder you must do the following:

Have an assistant depress the brake pedal. While the brake pedal is depressed, open the bleeder valve on the master cylinder and allow air/fluid to escape. Tighten valve and have assistant remove pressure from the brake pedal. Repeat this process until no air escapes when opening the bleeder valve, then repeat this process on the other bleeder valve on the master cylinder (I guess these are front and back?).

Anyhow...

I did all that, and that went okay. I then attempted to bleed the brakes, and it's STILL nothing but air bubbles. I spent 15 minutes pumping on the same brake, and all it did was suck a fluid/air mixture until it filled up the resevoir on the Mityvac pump.



HELP PLEASE!


I'm pretty sure my friend is getting sick of helping me by now, and I *NEED* to make it to work tomorrow.

Thanks,

-g
 
gary_g

gary_g

Founding Member
Aug 1, 2002
197
0
16
41
AZ
Okay, well, here's what (in my infinitely finite wisdom) I decided to do...

After bleeding the master cylinder by pressing/releasing the brake while opening and closing the bleeder valve, I noticed that the pedal seemed to firm up a bit. Not 100% firm, but better than it was before... So, I then tried to bleed the brakes using the vacuum pump, and it was steady bubbles... Since I had already bleed the system at the master cylinder, I decided to try a standard gravity bleed again just for kicks.

Much to my (and my helps) surprise, it spat out bubbles for a few whacks on the brake pedal, and then went to 100% bubble free fluid out of the bleeder valve. I repeated this on all four calipers, and decided that I might as well go for a spin around the block.

Doh! :owned:

So after a few near-death experiences, it became immediately apparent that the brakes WERE NOT working correctly. The brakes did stop me, but only after a VERY long slow-down process, which felt almost like brake fade.. ?

So anyways here I sit, stranded at my mothers house where I was doing the install.

Anyone have any ideas? So far everyone I spoke to told me to "take it to a dealer". Is there anything else I should try on my own first? I'm pretty broke, so saving money would be a good thing at this point.

Thanks!

-g
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
stangboy Brakes Help!! Rear Brakes Won't Bleed After Adj Pv Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
wicked93gs need help on brake bleeding issue... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
DarkoStoj i cant bleed these brakes for the life of me! Non mustang help please!! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
E Brake bleeding help. Need advice ASAP please! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
gingerbreadman bleeding brakes on a 89 topaz, need help. wtf?? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
T Brake bleeding problem HELP! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S need help bleeding brakes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Help bleeding master cylinder? 2000 v6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Michael Flores 1995 Gt Coolant Bleed Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
J help dash show ------- check engine light bleeds thru with no key in ignition pics SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 19
91LX_5L Help. Bench Bleeding M/C. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
gbarber Bench bleeding help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
DissFigured My car is bleeding fluid. Please help. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
ninety15.0 Fuel pressure bleeds off.....help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
geostang351 Help! I'm Bleeding! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
B Bleeding nipple broke off today, little help maybe? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 11
C Engine 88 GT donor swap help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
P WTB/Trade HELP!! Iam doing v8 swap Mustang II Parts 0
A Exhaust Loud popping noises help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
F Help needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
T HELP MY CAR IS RUNNING TERRIBLY! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
silverlx50 Engine Help with jrichker's injector testing, more details please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
R Please Help! Ideas/Tips on how to make my '93 2.3l (NA) Convertible Faster. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 6
A Electrical Help. I’ve about had it with this car.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
M Electrical Little ecu wiring help, almost there! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
9 Engine HELP - Fuel Line to Fuel Rail Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T Help! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
A Tire Help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
A Exhaust Vacuum lines help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
H Suspension help wanted Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
9 Can someone help me with my tune. Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
2Blue2 Help I want to put this T5 in our Cobra II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 67
D Need sct x4 users help please. Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
E I need help with my AC system 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
B 1994 mustang cooling fan wiring? PLEASE HELP!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
A 93 fox build help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
L Help with trunk wires 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
sams93gt Engine Valvetrain help please!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
G Engine Need help with cooling system issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Mystang66 Brake Booster help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
B Help out a newb... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
J Body Work in OC Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 0
PayUpSuka V1 S-trim tune help Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
M Electrical HELP PLEASE! A/C Blowing hot air! 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 3
markinms Engine surges, cutouts, rough running during acceleration - Help Please! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J Please help - 68 Convertible J-Code confirmation/value 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
L Help with TrickFlow Top End Kit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
N Need Help w Heater Blower Failure 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
J 96 cobra - Electrical Gremlins HELP! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
L Help with identifying wires in engine bay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom