HELP! bleeding brakes, accidentally let master cylinder run DRY! Now what?!?

Okay, I was installing a cobra brake conversion, and when I was bleeding the brake system, I accidentally let the master cylinder run dry. Now the brake pedal requires little to no pressure to press it down. I tested the brakes by rotating the front and rear wheels and then pressing the brake pedal and it did stop the wheel from spinning, but I'm pretty sure that it wont stop me if I'm driving down the road.
The Haynes manual I have says that if this happens, you need a "very expensive tool" to bleed the brake system, and leaves it at that.
Does anyone know what I can do? Other than towing it somewhere?
Thanks,
-g
