Help - Brake Distribution Block Leaks at Switch Port

65-Fstbk

65-Fstbk

May 20, 2007
Vancouver, B.C. Canada
Hey All,

I am having issues with the brake distribution block leaking at the switch when bleeding the brakes.
I did a front drum to disc conversion, switched to a dual bowl master and did the plumbing.

I started with a Circa 1970 original distribution block - leaked at switch port when bleeding
I heard that placing a pin-stopper in the switch port prevents the piston from moving when bleeding so I tried that
Still leaked at switch port (fluid should not get to this area)
So I bought a rebuild kit and rebuilt the block - still leaked at switch port
Took it apart, checked everything and remounted it 3 times and 3 times it still leaked at switch port
I also confirmed with the company that sells the rebuild kit that my gaskets etc were all in the correct orientation
Finally gave up on that and ordered a new distribution block - leaked at switch port (with pin-stopper in)
Company I bought it from sent me a new one - installed that - leaked at switch port

There has got to be a solution for this. I am now thinking of scrapping the block and going with an adjustable proportioning valve that takes both lines from the Master but allows you to dial back pressure to the rear drums once the system is bled. Has that worked for anyone?

Other solutions?

Thanks Guys
 

