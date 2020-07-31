Hi All,



So, I'm hoping to get some help. I have a 302 with the BBK High Flow fuel rail system. I replaced the rubber hoses that came with that unit with some braided line. However, when I went to start it back up, it sputters and dies. Or, it doesn't catch at all.



Things that I've checked so far:

- Made sure there was gas in the car! LOL

- Pulled the supply braided line to make sure that fuel was getting to the rail. It is.

- Pulled the braided line off the return (regulator) to see if there was fuel coming out. There was...but it was intermittent. Not sure if it should be a constant steady stream (like the supply line)?



Things that I'm concerned about:

- I had to briefly remove the distributor to gain access to the fuel rail supply. I noted and marked the position before I removed it. I'm concerned that I messed up the timing.

- That some debris somehow got into the fuel rail during my work and clogged the fuel injectors.



Questions:

- Should the return fuel line coming out of the fuel rail have a consistent stream of fuel? Could there be a blockage in there that is making the flow intermittent?

- I felt like I got the distributor back in as it was. But...maybe it's off a few degrees? Would that preclude the car from starting at all? If the timing was off...would it just run rough (assuming it was off a few degrees)?



I have a track day coming up (of course!)....and I'd love to get it running. Any help or guidance would be super appreciated!



Thanks!!!!!