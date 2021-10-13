HELP!!! CHT sensor

Hi, and welcome to the site! I just saw your welcome wagon post. I cant help you with your broken sensor. I've never worked on that motor. Hopefully someone here has been through this and knows a trick or two to get that slug out. The little bit of advice I can give you is now that you have a thread here in the V6 forum change it to a build thread and use it as your primary location for posting updates and pics. You can change the title to reflect what you are currently doing or asking about. Seems to have the best luck at getting answers. As for your issue. I would suggest getting under the hood and taking some pics to show where the broken sensor is. That will help people figure out how to help you once they can see what conditions you are working with. I have ideas, but not knowing anything more than that the sensor is broken I have no idea what you might be able to use to work on it, as I dont know how much space you have to work with/what tools you can get at it with.



Good luck!