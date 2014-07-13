Help!!! Code 56 Cant Find The Problem!!

Ok so I am new to this site so I will go over whats been going on.



89 lx coupe - 306, stock block, crank, rods, forged pistons, trickflow track heat top end w/ stg 2 cam, 75mm bbk throttle body, egr delete, bbk fender mount CAI, Pro-M 75 maf (calibrated for cai, 24# inj).... nothing crazy.



Problem: this is a fresh motor and setup. Car ran perfectly fine before with the stock 5.0 in it. I recently have been having a hell of a time trying to diagnose code 56. High maf voltage.

Previous to going for a tune I had a bbk maf on the car and it would throw code 66, and the car you buck and jerk violently while trying to drive.... so I swapped out the maf with an known working pro m from a friend. Seemed to get rid of code 66 but didnt try to drive it until tune. Went for a tune with a new Pro M bullet MAF and everything seemed to go fine.

Got the car home from the tuner (8 hours away) and tried to drive it. Car started to buck and jerk violently again and had no power and was popping out the intake tube. Pulled codes and now get code 56. Since then I have ran continuity test on some wires and seemed to find that at the 60 pin connector to Maf And Mafrtn wires were not working or hooked up.... ran 2 new wires and still no change. Have tested to the best of my knowledge voltages etc while car was running and at the maf they seemed to be within range, fyi I am not a wiring genius at all, honestly hate wiring.



So it worked fine on the dyno and now its a PAIN IN THE ASS and is causing nothing but a headache.



I have been told its probably a faulty wire, pegged maf, etc etc etc but I just cant seem to track this down. Has battery relocated to trunk with all new body/engine/battery grounds........ I am just stumped and am ready to ditch the efi and throw a carb on it or ditch the whole car and concentrate back on my race car.

This was supposed to be a basic setup/ daily driver to enjoy that lots have assembled similar to my setup.



Anyone have an idea??