I need some help! I’m working on my 90 gt, when I start it up it’ll lope and run really rich, there’s usually a good amount of black smoke. So I dumped the codes and the only two I get are 81 and 56. And I’ve been told not to worry about the 81. I don’t know why I’m getting a code 56 though? I have a brand new maf and pigtail. Could anyone give me some help?



Thanks