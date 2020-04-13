Help Connecting UEGO to PMS

Leadsled Coupe

Leadsled Coupe

New Member
Jun 16, 2017
East TN
Can anyone help me connect a UEGO 1000 to a PMS IV? I just got a used UEGO supposed to be BEST to interact with PMS and InterACQ but in none of of the literature do I read HOW to connect them. I'd like to datalog on InterACQ. I noticed a green unused wire on the PMS and am wondering.... is that where it connects? But, if so, which wire from the UEGO display?

Then any additional info on how to get it actually working on my laptop screen would be awesome as well.

I need another old timer around to answer these questions. I know this system went out of date a long while ago..... Anyone??
 

