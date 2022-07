Dead battery man. Mine did the same thing with only 2000 miles on the car. Acted really weird with some things working and some not. It was as if the car was posessed! I had to replace it and the car fired right up. Ford wanted me to tow the car in just so they could change the battery. I told them to kiss my ass and I bought a damn battery from Autozone. Tow the car in just so they can change the battery in 5 minutes. Now thats just freakin retarted. Good Luck