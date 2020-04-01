Help determining value of mustang

JosueKnox
Member
-
- Mar 19, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 2
-
- 13
-
- 29
I restored my g.fathers 66 mustang quite a few yrs ago. It went into storage abt 3 yrs after i restored it and its been there since. I wish i could keep it, but financial burdens are requiring me to sell it... And the sooner the better. Any help with figuring a fair listing price would be awesome. Doing research on it puts the value anywhere btwn $5,000 - $20,000. I need an exact amount, who lists their car "for sale: $7,500-16,300" lol. I know many factors go into determining the value of a car, especially a classic. So below ill list as much pertinent info i think would be needed in determining a good sale price. Any more info abt the car you need ill gladly provide. Again, i need to sale it asap, your help would be cherished................................................200ci straight 6 rebuilt motor, abt 15,000 miles on it. However, due to being in storage so long, it will need rebuilt again........ Storage also has caused tires to go bad but that s the extent of storage damage...... Paint job is excellent condition, white with blue racing strips. It was covered so no fall out, dust, etc hurt the paint.... All new blue intetior, with custom seat covers that protect the front seats, great JBL stero system, custom neon accent lighting, also added a tach to stirring column and alarm system is accompanied by hidden toggle kill switch...... Still has drum brakes but added custom 16" all chrome wheels..... Custom shaved door handles with electric solenoid to pop open.... Rebuilt original 3 speed automatic trans on the floor.... New suspension with air shocks if you wanna look cool and rack it, lol.... Engine needs rebuilt but i chromed out the majority and added 2 barrel carb, electric gas pump with adjustable pressure guage, deep cell marine battery, k & n filter a stsrem, msd distributor and msd ignition box, just abt all external engine performance upgrades one can do is done.......