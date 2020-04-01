Help determining value of mustang

Like you said. Lots of variables go into determining the value of the car. With out detailed pictures of the car it will be impossible to even get in the ballpark. If the engine was rebuild and only 15K miles were put on it I wouldn't think it would need to be rebuilt. If you want max value you need to get that motor running. I would pull it out and turn it over by hand just to make sure it is free. Then if you can pull the distributor and run the oil pump with a drill would be best. After that I would try to crank it. You might have to rebuild the carburetor and put a set of points in it, but that stuff is cheap.



A pristine 66 inline 6 mustang would be in the 20s. It would have to have excellent paint and all cosmetic details, interior, chrome, super clean engine bay and so on.



If it needed a rebuild engine, new tires and only the promise that everything else was good it might be a 5 or 6 thousand dollar car. If it is in good condition. No rust and running and driving, I'm also assuming its a coupe, then maybe 12 or 13K.



Again, with no pictures its hard to guess. I'm no expert on the value of these cars either, so I could be way off. I'm just basing things off of what I see on market place down here in south Alabama.



If it has AC, that works, that will raise the value. Especially if it is a factory system. Being a fastback or convertible will also help. Fastback being the most desirable, but I dont even know if they made fastbacks with inline 6s in them.