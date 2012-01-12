Help diagnose crank but no start condition....Fuel Pump or FPDM ?

Thanks for the replies. The fuel filter was replaced at the same time to pump was replaced. I've determined that the engine is getting way too much fuel. Below is my latest correespondence with member wmburns in another forum.....



wmburns:



Have you confirmed that the intake vacuum reference line is connected and leak free?



Have you confirmed there is no raw gas in the intake vacuum reference line?



What is the fuel pressure as reported by the PCM? An ODB2 scanner will be one of the quickest way to narrow this down. If you don't have one yourself, try your local autoparts store.



We need to know if the fuel pressure is constant or changing. Is it high or low? If so, by how much.



If the PCM reported fuel pressure is greater than 40 PSI, this can explain why it runs rich. Now we need to determine if the fuel pressure sensor is faultly or the Fuel pump is too large for the tune.



If the problem is in the tune, one would expect to see the fuel pressure "spike" as the fuel pump over powers the requirements of the motor.



My reply:



1. Vacuum reference line is connetced, leak free & no raw fuel present.

2. I have a Diablosport Predator tuner & Actron scanner but don't know how to view fuel PSI with engine not running. But what I did tonight was connect a fuel pressure gauge to the fuel rail. First, I disconnected the intertia switch. Started engine to relieve fuel pressure. Surprisingly, the engine ran pretty much normal for almost a minute until fuel was depleted. I reconnected the inertia switch & connected fuel gauge. Turned key on but did not start. The fuel pump primed & the gauge read 45 psi. Started car & fuel gauge bounced between 80-100 psi so I shut it down immediately. This was done with the factory original tune installed (I've tried the diablosport & my customer tune previously but the enigne still ran poor) . I then disconnected the interia switch again & started the car. Surprisingly, the engine ran normal until the fuel supply was depleted. No doubt the engine is getting way to much fuel.

3. I then scanned for trouble codes. Diablosport read no codes but the Actron read P0190 "fuel rail pressure sensor". The diablosport had previously recorded fault P0190 but it must have cleared when I tried disconnecting the battery yestreday. The battery disconnect had no positive effect.

4. If the PCM fuel pressure readings are important, please advise how to retrieve the infomation so I can supply you with the data.

5. Many people have reported installing SVT focus pumps with no problems. Did I make a mistake going this route ? Should I just install the factory OEM pump module?