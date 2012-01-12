Help diagnose crank but no start condition....Fuel Pump or FPDM ?

Hi all......I have a 2001 Mustang GT that has been sitting for a long time....roughly a year. I generally try to start it about once a month & let it run for a while or take it out for a drive (I work a lot). I've been reading through these forums recently & there definatley seems to be a correlation with mustangs that sit for a while devleloping fuel / elect. system problems. As expected, the battery went dead & that's when the problem seemed to start. A new battery was recently installed. The car started & ran fine for 15 minutes. I turned it off & it struggled to start a second time. I was able to pedal it a bit to start but it died out. Fast forward a bit....All fuses checked ok. I hear the CCRM click when the key is turned on but the fuel pump does not run. I've tested for power at both the inertia switch plug & FPDM plug. I get the same reading of 11.6v at both locations. I read that if the reading at the FPDM is over 10.5v then it needs to be replaced. Does anyone know why this ? What more can I do to diagnose whether it's a bad fuel pump vs. driver module ? I'm stuck at the moment & would rathed not replace parts that are not necessary. Once repaired, I'd really like to know why my problem seems to parallel other forum members who have had similiar issues with cars that have sat unused for a while. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.