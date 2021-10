Hi was looking for some input if anyone has had same issue. Got an 88GT with 76k original on motor. Did a cylinder leak down test, and all cylinders came back with less than 15% loss. Except for cylinder #6. That one has over 50% loss. If I remove to oil filler cap I can hear the air hissing out. Does this sound like it could be a bad seal somewhere? Or am I looking at a bad ring?