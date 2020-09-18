I have an '88 Fox that is pretty much stock. I replaced my ignition relay (firewall) a few days ago and this seemed to solve my issue with "missing". I started her yesterday to go get a car wash and it drove great. (5 gear). As I was pulling away from a stop light and turning the corner, all of a sudden it just quit with no warning or hesitation. I saw the tach drop to zero, and lost everything. It would not start, however, I did get a "clicking" sound at the relay.. New battery last year and alternator is only about 5 years old.



I just found out there was a recall regarding the ignition switch in the steering column and not sure if it was ever changed. I haven't looked yet to see if it's the original or not. I would think this would cause the battery to drain explaining the almost dead battery. It only sat for about 5 days until this happened yesterday... Thoughts?? I'm starting to get quite frustrated and ANY help or suggestions would be most appreciated.