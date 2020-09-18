Electrical HELP !! Driving and just quit...

S

Stang1988

New Member
Sep 23, 2019
2
0
1
56
St. Albert
I have an '88 Fox that is pretty much stock. I replaced my ignition relay (firewall) a few days ago and this seemed to solve my issue with "missing". I started her yesterday to go get a car wash and it drove great. (5 gear). As I was pulling away from a stop light and turning the corner, all of a sudden it just quit with no warning or hesitation. I saw the tach drop to zero, and lost everything. It would not start, however, I did get a "clicking" sound at the relay.. New battery last year and alternator is only about 5 years old.

I just found out there was a recall regarding the ignition switch in the steering column and not sure if it was ever changed. I haven't looked yet to see if it's the original or not. I would think this would cause the battery to drain explaining the almost dead battery. It only sat for about 5 days until this happened yesterday... Thoughts?? I'm starting to get quite frustrated and ANY help or suggestions would be most appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
trlps_ Need help, car wont rev up or drive 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B Electrical 90’ lx dies while driving or idling randomly please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
M Paint and Body Please Help: Low scratchy (Krrrr Krrrr Krrrrr Krrrr....) sounds coming from right door when I drive at 50mph or up 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
lawd..hammercy Engine 2005 GT Running Hot After 30 Mins of Driving. Please help! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 12
gicuenitro Wheels-Tires Tire Question. Please Help! 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
H Please Help!!! 95 Mustang 3.8 Shuts Off While Driving! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
O Car Has Reverse, But Problems With Forward Overnight? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
M 93 Gt Turns Off Mid Drive, Please Help Its My A To B Atm.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Dirt bike kid Drivetrain Yes I Have A 94 Gt With Manual Trans It Drive Fine And :poo: Into 2 And It Don't Seem Pull No More? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T 1995 V6 Mustang Died Instantly Driving On Highway. Help!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
silviapunk1987 302 Swapped 240sx Need Dry Sump Pump Drive Specs Or Oil Help Plz Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
gg302 Help: 2001 Gt Dies When Put Into Drive?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Napjr Electrical 2005 Gt Alternating A/c Issues, Driving Me Crazy! Help! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
KyleEBK Locked Up Rear Wheel On Front Wheel Drive Mazda. Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
jonestyler22 Need Help - 1967, Loud *thunk* Sound While Driving, Now Grinding Sound Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
ejnama 98 Cobra Driving After A Few Years. Need Help. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
D Need Help Getting 91 Gt Legal And Driving Asap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
jdviper6 Engine Help This Is Driving Me Nuts!!!!!!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 17
79pace Car Dies After Driving A While. Help Diagnose SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
S Check Engine Light Blinking While Driving???? Need Help!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
blackened88lx Help! Welded my rearend and now my car won't drive. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
U 95 mustang gt dies when driving starts back up or some times it wont? help please 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
BLOWN347STROKER Help with drive line vibration SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
1 Stumbling problem driving me nuts. please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
H my test drive - 2011 v6 - HELP 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
H my test drive - 2011 v6 - HELP 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 14
WHT306 HELP 92 GT DYING WHILE DRIVING Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
S 94 gt backfiring while driving please help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
01_SVT Engine turned off while driving...and a min later smoke! Please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
2Tone5.0 Need help finding a car between 2k-4k thats 4-wheel drive for a friend. Other Auto Tech 0
B Help, unknown Knock driving me crazy. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 21
J rough driving need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
M 97 cobra jerks while driving..please help SVT Tech Forum 3
M 97 Cobra bucks while driving.. please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
jjjamn 2008 GT500 Diff Leak after tracking or agressive driving. Help ??? 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 6
J 86 5.0 stutters while driving. HELP Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Pokageek LOUD POP while driving! No starty....Help!? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 21
J this is driving me crazyyy!! Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
E Need Help Spreading The Word-Saving a Drive-In 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
H Drive line /9 inch help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
BUF92GT Drive Train Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M Need speedo drive gear help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B Car Dies While Driving (Help!) TFI? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
bynummustang HELP Drive Shaft not fitting. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
I Ball Joint came out of control arm while driving!! Help Please!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 23
Snikt89GT Accessory drive noise, help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
1985 5.0 Reckless driving ticket today..help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
B fuel line broke while driving...help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
funkytrunk92 Please help with idle...I just want to drive my car! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
GToddyT5 HELP!!! Car completely and suddenly dies while driving! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 46
Similar threads
Top Bottom