HELP! Exhaust leak 2003 V6

DeepFriedAsparagus

Apr 12, 2020
Hi all,

I have a 2003 Mustang V6 convertible. A couple months ago, I fabricated a true dual exhaust system for my ride. It has Thrush welded mufflers. After I finished it, I had several leaks (welds=meh), so my car didn't sound very good. I used high-temp putty. It lasted about a week, and my car sounded GREAT! After the putty flaked off, it sounded like crap again. Today, I dropped everything out, smoke tested for leaks, and sealed it all with my welder. However, after I finished, the car still sounded just as crappy, EVEN THOUGH I sealed several noticeable holes. While there is no more hissing when I downshift, there is still a loud "HUMMM" in the cab like before. I feel the same loss of power, and my mufflers make a fluttering sound after I press the accelerator while parked. WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG??

Thanks for your time!

Kenji

P.S. Today, I noticed that there was condensation near the outlet of my muffler. Does that mean anything?
 

  IMG_20201121_141037.jpg
    IMG_20201121_141037.jpg
