Help finding 1991 Mustang

D

Dunmaghlas

New Member
Jan 25, 2019
9
0
1
19
Detroit, MI, USA
So, not sure how far I could get with this little bit of info, but I'm trying to track down my father's old red 91 Mustang. I am aware that there were alot of these, and I can't narrow it down by trim and I don't have the vin unfortunately. All I have is the original buyer's name from 1991 and who it was sold to in 1998. I'm aware it is likely impossible to find out where it went with just this, but I figured I'd ask around anyway.
 

