Dec 31, 2019
Salt Lake
Hey there folks,

I've been a Fox owner since 1997 and decided to restore the old beast about a year ago. A lot of the heavy lifting work is done and we are nearing completion.

I got a Kenne Bell Flowzilla and have had some issues getting advice on how to round out the combo. I'm not looking to break any ET records, or leave a new GT500 in the dust. I'm just trying to build something in the 400hp range that is fun in the street. I'd rather not re-invent the wheel, just would rather go with a proven combo that is well understood. The specs are shown below.


Power Target – ~400hp
Transmission – manual Tremec TKO600
Rear end – Ford 8.8” 4.10 gears (will be changed to 3.73 if the 4.10s are too much, they are already in there)
Bottom end – stock block pushrod (circa 1992) 302 bored 0.30 over.
Pistons – Have to go with new pistons due to boring it out. Should I drop a little compression for the blower?
Power Adder – Kenne Bell Flowzilla with 8lb pulley
Lower intake – GT40
Cam – Need recommendation. This will be a street car that needs to pass emissions. Don’t need a custom grind, just whatever would work off the shelf
Heads – TFS Twisted Wedge
Fuel system – need recommendation for injectors/MAF Sensor/pump
EFI Management – can we get away with stock, or will I need aftermarket?

Any help would be greatly appreciated. I'd even love a link to an article with a combo similar to this.

Below is a pic of it in the booth last September. It's back on the suspension now, but I don't have any photos yet. Color is Titanium Frost.

70225476_10162175997520005_848048868917510144_o.jpg


If you all are interested, I can post more pics or start a thread how how this project went.

I also emailed Comp Cams and CJPony with the same questions. I just wanted to cast a few lines out there and see what comes up.

Thanks in advance for any advice you all can give.

-SLC_Stang
 

