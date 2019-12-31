Hey there folks,I've been a Fox owner since 1997 and decided to restore the old beast about a year ago. A lot of the heavy lifting work is done and we are nearing completion.I got a Kenne Bell Flowzilla and have had some issues getting advice on how to round out the combo. I'm not looking to break any ET records, or leave a new GT500 in the dust. I'm just trying to build something in the 400hp range that is fun in the street. I'd rather not re-invent the wheel, just would rather go with a proven combo that is well understood. The specs are shown below.Power Target – ~400hpTransmission – manual Tremec TKO600Rear end – Ford 8.8” 4.10 gears (will be changed to 3.73 if the 4.10s are too much, they are already in there)Bottom end – stock block pushrod (circa 1992) 302 bored 0.30 over.Pistons – Have to go with new pistons due to boring it out. Should I drop a little compression for the blower?Power Adder – Kenne Bell Flowzilla with 8lb pulleyLower intake – GT40Cam – Need recommendation. This will be a street car that needs to pass emissions. Don’t need a custom grind, just whatever would work off the shelfHeads – TFS Twisted WedgeFuel system – need recommendation for injectors/MAF Sensor/pumpEFI Management – can we get away with stock, or will I need aftermarket?Any help would be greatly appreciated. I'd even love a link to an article with a combo similar to this.Below is a pic of it in the booth last September. It's back on the suspension now, but I don't have any photos yet. Color is Titanium Frost.If you all are interested, I can post more pics or start a thread how how this project went.I also emailed Comp Cams and CJPony with the same questions. I just wanted to cast a few lines out there and see what comes up.Thanks in advance for any advice you all can give.-SLC_Stang