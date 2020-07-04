Hi Everyone!



I have the BBK High Flow Fuel Rail system. I’d like to upgrade the hose and fitting that came with it (leaks now).



I’d like to install a braided line. I’ve been reading up as much as I can, but I’d like to get some feedback from this experienced board.



Would I use AN connector system? If so, could somebody let me know the fittings (size) I would need? Right now, there is a brass barbed 90 coming off the rail. There is about a 5” run to a spring lock system. That’s the section I’d like to replace.



The line that came off was 1/2” diameter rubber.



So, AN 90 out of rail to 5”braided line to AN/spring lock connection. Possible?



Thanks so much!!