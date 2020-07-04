Engine HELP - Fuel Line to Fuel Rail Questions

9

93tankus

New Member
Jun 10, 2020
2
0
1
42
MI
Hi Everyone!

I have the BBK High Flow Fuel Rail system. I’d like to upgrade the hose and fitting that came with it (leaks now).

I’d like to install a braided line. I’ve been reading up as much as I can, but I’d like to get some feedback from this experienced board.

Would I use AN connector system? If so, could somebody let me know the fittings (size) I would need? Right now, there is a brass barbed 90 coming off the rail. There is about a 5” run to a spring lock system. That’s the section I’d like to replace.

The line that came off was 1/2” diameter rubber.

So, AN 90 out of rail to 5”braided line to AN/spring lock connection. Possible?

Thanks so much!!
 

