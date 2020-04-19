help! fuel problem?

so ive been having this problem for little around a week now and cant figure out what it could be, driving feels like almost to no acceleration on top of coming to a red light from time to time the car dies and has a long time to start back up. when trying to start the car it sounds like what it would be when theres no gas at all, but i did run a pressure test more than once all with the same results.

cranked the key to the on position one time, pressure slightly goes up no more than 10 psi
2nd time cranking the key, goes up little past 20psi
3rd time cranking the key and it goes up to normal
after that i let the car run and idle and it holds pressure at a steady 35+ psi


anybody have any suggestions as to what it could be?
 
