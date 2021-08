New to the forum with a 2003 GT convertible. It came with an SLP cat-back and loudmouth "mufflers." I want to tone things down by adding Thrush Turbo mufflers. However, one side is offset and the other is centered on the Thrush muffler. The length is the same within a quarter of an inch. Can I cheat these into the same spot or will I have to reconfigure the pipes? Thanks for any help you all can provide!