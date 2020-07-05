Electrical Help. I’ve about had it with this car....

Jul 5, 2020
Florida
Hi. I have a 347 Stroker and it was running fine until recently. I had a tune out on there for driveability because it was bucking and surging at low RPM.

Anyway, after the chip went in the car started stalling randomly. It drives perfectly normally until you go to stick it at like 3500 in any gear. Like a race pull. You let it sit at 3500 for like 15 seconds and then when you slam the gas, the car just shuts off. Electrical is all still on and the Tach starts bouncing all around.

I had him take the chip out and the fuel smell came back and I thought I had the problem solved and now it’s doing it again.

My mechanic is putting a new distributor in a we tried his test unit and the car died right away. Only restarted when we unplugged the TFI.

I feel like they are never going to find this problem. It’s driving me crazy. I never know if my car is going to shut off on a hot or not. Plus, it’s dangerous shutting off in the middle of the road. The car will not restart until you cycle the key off.

The MAF is inside the fender well. The guy who did that had to lengthen the wires from the original location. Is it possible something is lose?

I’m in South Florida and I just can’t seem to get to the bottom of this. New distributor going in tomorrow, but I do t think that’s going to do it.

Anybody have any ideas so I can actually have some fun with this car?
 

