Help! I don't like my Recaro Seats (2021 Mach1)

Hi all. I recently bought a 2021 Mach 1 in JFG with the Recaro seats and had the car shipped to me. I knew it was a gamble with the seats, but the deal was great.
I love the car but I don't fit comfortably in these seats.
I was thinking about trying to trade my car for the same configuration with the leather heated and cooled seats instead, but I really don't think a dealer would go for that. I have about 150 miles on the car at the moment.
What other options are out there to replace the Recaro seats? I'm open to suggestions.
