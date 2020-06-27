Help I want to put this T5 in our Cobra II

I finally found a T5 after looking for over a year.
This is the second one in that time frame. The first one sold minutes before I arrived 8 months ago.
Nothing in the local junkyards. They get rid of anything 10 yrs or older due to space constraints.

So I just bought it.
I think its 1999 v6
I see it has the electric speedo. Will I have to replace that shaft too? Housing? Options?

After digging through lots of old posts

Jrichker has always posted good stuff on this endlessly repeating T5 topic variations here on stang net.
So thank you to Stangnet's Favorite Tool (again)
But the identifier chart don't go to 99

Useless main case number is 13-52-065-922

Teeth don't look chipped but Tag is missing so its been apart.
Turns over nice
Hope I didn't waste my $300 on this.
I have a fox bell housing as an option but not sure how it will fit in our Mutt2,
and would need a correct replacement input shaft?


jrichker said:
The input shaft for 94-200x is about 11/16" longer that the pre 94 T5.
You need an input shaft from a T5 made before 1994 with the same tooth count as the 2000 V6 T5.
See http://www.ttcautomotive.com/English/products/tremec.asp for more information - check out the "Light Duty" group, since TTC makes monster transmissions for big trucks as well as passenger cars.


T5 identifier information.

On the tail shaft of the transmission, there will be a stamped aluminum tag. The tag will have a number on it that you can cross reference to the chart below. There is no other way to find out what type of T5 it is without disassembling it. All the rest of the numbers on the outside of the T5 case are part numbers which are not unique to any particular T5 model.

Remember that 94 - 97 T5's have a longer input shaft (about 11/16” longer) and can only be used with a 94-95 bell housing unless you modify or replace the input shaft.

T5's used with a 4 cylinder have a 3.93 first gear, reduced torque ratings and an input shaft pilot diameter that is smaller that the T5 used for V6 & V8 engines. The pilot diameter is .59" compared to the .668" used on V6 & V8 T5's. It requires a different pilot bearing to be used with a V6 or V8. The pilot bearing you need is for a Ford Ranger diesel from AutoZone part #14672
Click to expand...

I liked this post from broncojunkie I found.

Didn't know the v6 bell is an option but how will it fit in our Mustang II? The fork location looks to hang down low so maybe?


broncojunkie said:
You can use a T5 from a 99-04 v6 mustang and they're rated the same strength as the later v8 fox body T5 (300 ft-lb). If you want to keep the fox bellhousing, the input shaft and retainer will need to be changed. Although, you can use the v6 bellhousing and it will give you an 11" clutch (as opposed to the 10.5" clutch from the v8 fox body). You would have to go with an f150 flywheel, which are usually a little cheaper. They're available in 28 or 50 oz. The 99-04 v6 flywheel and pressure plate won't work, but the clutch disc is the same for the f150 and v6 mustang. There are a few more performance clutch disc options for the mustang.
Click to expand...
Y88htPQdSPapUrqa+OSJEw.jpg
NrquugipSaG8JpRcerbBhQ.jpg


optHBz5sR6ihhE9jTWdf6g.jpg
Xv%srpa0SbmOgfv2hw6zSg.jpg
 

Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
Who needs a speedo? You'll be going so fast you won't be able to look down.
 
