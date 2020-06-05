I bought this 89 5.0 Mustang engine and I found that it has stock GT 40 P heads on it with stock springs. I removed the heads today and found the stamping YYY In the lifter valley with a steel lifter hold down plate, not plastic. I know that this stamping is a generic code for a Ford 302 but it has this style timing cover on the front of the engine. Can anyone help me identify this timing cover?in the lifter valley with a steel lifter hold down plate, not plastic. I know that this stamping is a generic code for a Ford 302 but it has this style timing cover on the front of the engine. Can anyone help me identify this timing cover