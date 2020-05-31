Hi all,May I get some help figuring out what this connector goes to? I'm dropping a 2008 4.6 from a Crown Vic into a 2000 Mustang GT and I'm using what I believe is the GT's original harness (The car already had its engine replaced once before I got it). I do however know that the plug is part of the group of connectors that would go to the fuse block and along the front driver's fender.