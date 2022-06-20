Help identifying these electrical components

Hey everyone, I have an 82 mustang L that was a 4 spd manual, in the process of converting to a 351w with a tko600. I'm finishing up the final touches and I have what looks like a relay, which I cannot remember if it was even plugged in when I started tearing everything apart, but I have no clue if it's even needed, or what it actually does. Same goes for this, what looks like a wiper fluid solenoid or something? I don't believe this was even hooked up with I took everything out though, but it has a tee and some hose which looks like it goes to the wiper fluid. I have attached a couple pics.This is on the drivers side next to the windshield washer fluid reservoir, in this location. And there's an electrical connector coming out the bottom.This was mounted to the passenger side strut tower just like this