Help identifying these electrical components

Hey everyone, I have an 82 mustang L that was a 4 spd manual, in the process of converting to a 351w with a tko600. I'm finishing up the final touches and I have what looks like a relay, which I cannot remember if it was even plugged in when I started tearing everything apart, but I have no clue if it's even needed, or what it actually does. Same goes for this, what looks like a wiper fluid solenoid or something? I don't believe this was even hooked up with I took everything out though, but it has a tee and some hose which looks like it goes to the wiper fluid. I have attached a couple pics.

This is on the drivers side next to the windshield washer fluid reservoir, in this location. And there's an electrical connector coming out the bottom.
282611727_1047258452875837_125166979168074412_n.jpg



This was mounted to the passenger side strut tower just like this

.
283855008_1029005804415159_5428808024886464586_n.jpg
 

