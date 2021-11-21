Help in identifying Brothers Performance "box"

Hey Mustang hive-mind, need some of your help. I've been doing a clutch swap on my 2001 Bullitt Mustang. When I removed the shifter, I ran across a box tucked into the center console labeled Brothers Performance Warehouse. There are no other identifying marks on it. The wires ran from under the center console through the lower shift boot and under the car where it connected to the wiring harness.I think this might have something to do with the O2 sensors (based on the plug shape/size and that a couple of the wires are jumped).Here some pics:The plug before unplugging:The plug after unplugging:Wires on the back of the plug. Notice that the left two pings are jumpered together.Any idea what it is? I've sent a message to Brothers Performance via their website, waiting to hear back. Hoping anyone here might shine some light on to it.