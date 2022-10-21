Help/Info wanted Saleen clone build 99-04

My son turns 16 in June, wants a Terminator or Saleen from 99-04 era.



I'd like to build a clone, with a base of a GT or 99-02 Cobra, and while I've owned a 94 and 2000 GT, I've been out of building and driving for a while.



Any suggestions of brands of stuff to stay away from or go to? Bodykits, wheels?



Anyone done something similar?