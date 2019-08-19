HELP! Looking for my fathers '65 Mustang

Well to make a very long story short, we thought this car was gone with a property that was sold, but we were lied to and the car was removed by a family member without our permission and we are trying to track it down as that particular family member is all but dead to the family and we have no contact with them. We are going through the correct channels with a lawyer and the correct officials as we do still obtain the title, but I thought I would see if anyone would have knowledge of this particular Mustang. It means a lot to my father and I, as well as the rest of the family. Any help locating this car would be greatly appreciated!

The Mustang in question is a 1965 coupe. It was last registered in Lexington County, South Carolina and was there until about 2001-2002 (maybe later) until the family member in question pretty much stole it and could have possibly sold it, so it could look different now.

The car was a light green with green pony interior. Had a 289 and Crager wheels with a Clemson decal on the rear window. The VIN for the car is 5R07C208125. Like I said we are now in the process of getting a lawyer, etc to help us with this, but I would really like to find it before law enforcement does.

Thanks!!
 

Hi,
So you’re quite certain it hasn’t been re-registered by anyone else since? You can go online and locate Vehicles by the VIN#, it’s a search engine based off of DMV information, so it would be the last person it was Registered to. There are both free & paying sites
I’d attempted to run the number in a free site, actually 2, says it’s “invalid”. Maybe a Typological error?. Can you confirm what you’d typed matches your records?
In 1980, we went from (11) to (17) Character Vin #’s. Site selected to locate will need to run either 11 character type.
I visited one Mustang VIN decoding site to check further into the # to see where the issue is, but as it’s looking for the Warranty # as well as the VIN#, you’d need to see if you have it.
It would have been located on the same plate as the Vin. If you have that # you can at least determine it will work by adding it here if you decide to visit an actual locating website..

Classic Mustang Dataplate Decoder

A definitive resource for 1965-1973 Mustang owners to provide original information about their vehicles based on data and codes located on the vehicle
www.mustangdecoder.com
There’s a few other Ford sites I know of that work, I will try them. Good luck! John
Lercu
 
The VIN and the Warranty number are one in the same. Yes I have checked it, we have the title and that is what is listed.
 
If the Vin has been changed, you will likely never find it (it's in Mexico or Canada).
If it's not been re-registered and is sitting in a barn somewhere, you will likely never find it.
If it ever went to salvage and they couldn't get a title for it, it's been crushed.

Unfortunately, no lawyer or law enforcement will find it either.

Maybe @General karthief knows some tricks :shrug:
 
The lawyer will be able to do a vin search (do to privacy laws) but likely the car has not been registered to anybody else without the last known registered owner being notified by mail, that would be the legal way to reregister the car, that said, there are other ways to change owners of vehicles. A trip to the dmv with the title in hand and id will tell you if the car has new registration. No free 'online' search engines will give you owner info, there are sites used by towing and recovery businesses that can give owner info to them for storage liens and the like but the common citizen cannot access these sites.
If the vehicle was reported stolen the police would have already done a search for registration change.
i would suspect the person in possession of this car has parted it out, disposed of it without a title or if they are brave enough can be driving it around with another tag in another state right under the cops noses as long as they behave themselves and don't run across a cop in a LPR (license plate recognition) car.
i suspect it is in a garage or storage bin until the 'heat ' is off or forgotten about.
 
How about looking for a good private detective? It seems a likely person to focus on would be the family member you suspect stole it -
 
