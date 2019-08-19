HELP! Looking for my fathers '65 Mustang

Well to make a very long story short, we thought this car was gone with a property that was sold, but we were lied to and the car was removed by a family member without our permission and we are trying to track it down as that particular family member is all but dead to the family and we have no contact with them. We are going through the correct channels with a lawyer and the correct officials as we do still obtain the title, but I thought I would see if anyone would have knowledge of this particular Mustang. It means a lot to my father and I, as well as the rest of the family. Any help locating this car would be greatly appreciated!



The Mustang in question is a 1965 coupe. It was last registered in Lexington County, South Carolina and was there until about 2001-2002 (maybe later) until the family member in question pretty much stole it and could have possibly sold it, so it could look different now.



The car was a light green with green pony interior. Had a 289 and Crager wheels with a Clemson decal on the rear window. The VIN for the car is 5R07C208125. Like I said we are now in the process of getting a lawyer, etc to help us with this, but I would really like to find it before law enforcement does.



Thanks!!