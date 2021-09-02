Help! Manual window handle pursuit!

Hi guys, hope you`re all well!I`ve been trying to restore my GTS 95 to it`s original state, and it`s been hard so far, low availability of stuff in Brazil.Anyone here has a GTS with manual windows also? I need both of the handles but i`ve never seen the handles or pictures of it, and can`t find out any replacement parts.Do you guys have some pictures of it? Know any place where i can find? (i have a friend in miami who could go to savage yards, but he said that the GTs/GTSs are hard to find in this savage yards).Thanks anyway for all the help!