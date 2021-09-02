Help! Manual window handle pursuit!

P

persiohm

Member
Nov 30, 2020
8
1
13
34
Brazil - São Paulo - SP
Hi guys, hope you`re all well!

I`ve been trying to restore my GTS 95 to it`s original state, and it`s been hard so far, low availability of stuff in Brazil.
Anyone here has a GTS with manual windows also? I need both of the handles but i`ve never seen the handles or pictures of it, and can`t find out any replacement parts.
Do you guys have some pictures of it? Know any place where i can find? (i have a friend in miami who could go to savage yards, but he said that the GTs/GTSs are hard to find in this savage yards).

Thanks anyway for all the help! :)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Nick Bos
Interior and Upholstery Horn Contact help I'm desperate
Replies
6
Views
250
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
B
Help identifying a part
Replies
6
Views
398
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BigTsDad
B
Nick Bos
Horn Contacts help I'm desperate
Replies
2
Views
159
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Bottomlesspit
Paint and Body Removing body trim pieces
Replies
5
Views
246
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
J
Need Help: 95 Mustang GT Engine Rebuild
Replies
0
Views
132
Other Auto Tech
jurban421
J
Top Bottom