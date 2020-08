There is a lot to running 10's in a 3200lb car like above (sn95's race weigh)...lots of suspension work/tune/good driving.



If you want a more streetable version that doesn't make such peak power. I would go with AFR 185's, TW's with a custom cam (your pick). Keep your accessories. Run an RPM II manifold and get some 373's or thereabout because there isn't much difference in either gear around that in performance.



It's all in how streetable you want it...what do you want to give up?



Well about to go finish up buddies 2.73 to 4.10 swap...