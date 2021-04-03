Help me build a sound system for a foxbody vert

silverlx50

silverlx50

Apr 4, 2007
Can someone with experience help me get some decent sound from my foxbody? I've replaced the head unit,, dash, door and rear speakers in my 93 LX a couple years ago and have highs but essentially no mids and no lows at all. I am not using an aftermarket amp either and when I turn the volume up, the highs get distorted.

Can anyone help me build a good system? I'm not looking for bass banging around my neighborhood, just a nice evenly distributed sound system that I can crank up that sounds good.
 

