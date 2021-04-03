Help me build a sound system for a foxbody vert

Can someone with experience help me get some decent sound from my foxbody? I've replaced the head unit,, dash, door and rear speakers in my 93 LX a couple years ago and have highs but essentially no mids and no lows at all. I am not using an aftermarket amp either and when I turn the volume up, the highs get distorted.



Can anyone help me build a good system? I'm not looking for bass banging around my neighborhood, just a nice evenly distributed sound system that I can crank up that sounds good.