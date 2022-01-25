Engine Help me figure out what this is?

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
612
416
73
66
Florida
This "valve" or "Solenoid" sits on the drivers side fender well next to the master brake cylinder.... It has electric and vacuum going to it, although the vacuum line was NOT there when I started on this car, so this is a guess...
83 GLX, 4 speed manual, 5 liter......
What the heck is it?? I am assuming its part of the nightmare vacuum/electric pollution control system on this car that is going on a garage shelf, but I just don't know.. I have not traced the electrical yet, so I cannot say where the two black wires go and I have spent too much time trying to unhook the electrical connector in the lower right hand side of this pic. I have not found it in my electrical/vacuum manual ( probably in the supplement LOL)
Any help here? Thanks
DSCF0820.JPG
 

